Bismarck Larks Hire New Field Manager

September 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce Mark Weidemaier as the new Field Manager and Director of Player Operations. Weidemaier brings a wealth of experience to the Larks, having spent over 40 years coaching and scouting in professional baseball.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks," said Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger. "Mark brings not only the Major League Baseball (MLB) experience needed to develop players for the next level, but the strong desire to build a culture of winning. He understands that to win we need to rethink how we recruit, how we prepare for games, and how we continue building on one of the best player experiences in summer collegiate baseball. We are committed to putting a winning team on the field in 2024 and beyond and I'm excited to see what Mark along with our VP Operations Nate Maddox put together."

In MLB, Weidemaier most recently served as an advance scout for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. From 2013-2015, he was the Major League Defensive Coordinator, Advance Scout, and at one time acting Bench Coach with the Washington Nationals, helping lead the team to 96 wins and a National League East Division Title in 2014. He also spent 15 seasons as a special assistant and advance scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. During Mark's tenure, these teams won numerous division titles including a 1995 American League Championship with the Indians. Some of the MLB managers he's worked for include Joe Torre, Kirk Gibson, and Matt Williams.

"I have known Mark for over 30 years and worked closely with him in two big league organizations," said Dan Evans, former General Manager with the Las Angeles Dodgers and current COO for Go Distance Baseball, which owns and operates the iconic Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. "He is one of the game's most talented and well-rounded individuals, and his extensive worldwide baseball experience, combined with a great work ethic, superb interpersonal skills, and tremendous preparation, will no doubt provide positive results. I love the positive culture that John, Nate, and Aaron have created in Bismarck, and in Mark, they have added another reason for fans to love the Larks and Northwoods League baseball."

In addition to his Major League experience, Weidemaier has also coached at the international and collegiate level. He served as a field manager in Mexico, a MLB development coach in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas, and an international scout and bench coach in South Korea. He was also coach for the United States 18U National Team in 2016 and in his early career coached at the Ohio State University and in the Valley summer collegiate league where his team, the Waynesboro Generals, won the pennant. Mark resides full time in Liberty, North Carolina with his wife Tracy, a Marine Corp veteran, and their four dogs. Mark speaks fluent Spanish and is an avid fisherman.

"I want to thank John Bollinger, Nate Maddox and the entire Bismarck Larks organization for this tremendous opportunity to lead this franchise on the field," said Weidemaier. "I plan to make the 2024 season one to remember for the great fans of Bismarck that do a fantastic job supporting the team. Our players will work hard and compete every game to be the best they can be on and off the field."

Weidemaier plans to incorporate his past experience developing players and scouting opponents at the MLB and professional levels to the Bismarck Larks program. Mark has also already begun the process of recruiting players for the 2024 season and beyond. Players that are interested in playing for Coach Mark Weidemaier can submit their name and information here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/player-submission-form/

Coach Weidemaier is replacing Field Manager Will Flynt whose contract was not extended at the end of the season. Coach Flynt served in the role for the past four seasons and was a key part of ensuring the Larks played during the 2020 COVID Season having to recruit and coach both the Larks and Bull Moose teams. Coach Flynt leaves the Larks with an 85-139 record and has recruited dozens of players who have been signed to MLB or professional baseball contracts.

"I will always be extremely grateful to Coach Flynt for his time with this organization, our friendship and always admired how much the guys loved playing for him. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Bollinger.

The best way to watch the new look Larks next year is by securing a Family Flock Membership. Every membership includes a ticket, a Larks jersey, free food and drink at the game, year round benefits and more. They are currently 73% sold out. Click here to secure a Flock Membership: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/ticket-options/familymemberships/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.