Bismarck Larks Announce Two New Group Areas to the Ballpark

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce two new group areas at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. The new Larks Suite will be located under the awning on the west side of home plate. The new Fireside Office Solutions Dugout Club is down the 1st base side and will replace the portable bleacher next to the reimagined Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck.

"We've read group experience surveys the last few summers and while groups love their experiences at Larks games, one suggestion for improvement has been for more private areas for smaller group sizes," Larks Vice President of Ticket Sales & Experience Aaron Guerrero said. "We always want to improve the fan experience and this is just another exciting improvement to build the best experience possible no matter your group's size."

The new Larks Suite is a premium 20-person area inside the venue behind sections 105 and 106. This suite includes 20 all-inclusive tickets that feature the Larks' premium food and beverage package. It also features waitress service, ballpark snacks after the 5th inning and additional appetizers & desserts in the area. Every ticket includes free access to the Kids Zone, a free Larks hat and free popcorn and will be sold on a per-game basis.

The new Fireside Office Solutions Dugout Club is a private area that takes the place of the portable bleachers next to the Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck. The private area will seat up to 45 people and include group-style high-top tables and a bar drink rail with seats right next to the field of play. The area also includes 5 innings of all-inclusive ballpark food, water, soda, and five (5) free drinks that can be used for beer, wine, access to the Kids Zone, a free Larks hat, and/or free popcorn. The area will also feature a private appetizer table and waitress service.

The Larks are also working with Bismarck Parks and Recreation to repurpose the portable bleacher inside the CHI St. Alexius Health Kids Fun Zone to give parents a place to sit while their kids enjoy the inflatables and more.

"Adding both of these areas are fun new editions to the ballpark and now allow us to offer groups of all sizes the private party atmosphere they've been seeking with co-workers, friends, and family," Guerrero said. "Hosting employees, clients, or large parties has never been easier."

The reimagined Fireside office Solutions Party Deck now seats 200 and continues to be the best value seat in the ballpark with great, group style seating options, free all-inclusive buffet, and 3 tabs per ticket which can be used for beer, wine, Fun Zone, Larks promotional hat, or popcorn for only $37/ticket.

There were over 350 group outings hosted at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field last year. Companies, groups and fans can book all group areas today by calling the Bismarck Larks front office at 701-557-7600 or emailing Aaron Guerrero at aaron@larksbaseball.com .

