Bishop's Home Run Lifts Marauders to Victory in Fort Myers

May 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Magdiel Cotto (SV,3) induced a game-ending double play ball to secure a 3-2 Bradenton Marauders victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Both sides received strong starts from their starters early. Jose Olivares tossed four scoreless frames while Antwone Kelly allowed just one run in five innings. The lone tally against him came on a solo-home run from Payton Eeles in the third inning to give the Mighty Mussels a 1-0 early lead. In two starts this year against Fort Myers, Kelly has allowed just one run in 10.0 innings.

After Mike Walsh (1-0) tossed a scoreless sixth, Javier Rivas and Justin Miknis singled to start the seventh against Jack Nobe (1-2). Kalae Harrison laid down a sacrifice bunt before Braylon Bishop blasted a three-run home run to right-center field to give the Marauders a 3-1 advantage. In his first game off the injured list, Miknis finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Fort Myers had an opportunity in the bottom half of the frame to score after Luigi Hernandez walked the bases loaded with two outs before striking out Eeles to punch out the side in the inning.

Brooks Lee singled and Brandon Winokur doubled to start the eighth against Hernandez to place the tying runs in scoring position. The right-hander struck out Chourio before Rixon Wingrove scored Lee on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2. After a hit batter, Cotto entered and induced a popout to end the threat.

In the ninth, Isaac Pena walked before pinch-hitter Yohander Martinez reached on a fielder's choice to secure the first out. A single and a walk loaded the bases for Winokur who bounced into a game-ending double play.

Bradenton played its 20th one-run game of the season and hold an 11-9 record with now 35 of their first 47 games having been decided by three-runs or less.

Omar Alfonzo also walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 14-games.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels continue their series on Thursday night from Hammond Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Carlson Reed (3-1, 2.02) to the hill opposite of LHP Cesar Lares (1-1, 2.31) for Fort Myers.

