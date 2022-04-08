Biscuits Win Opening Day, 5-1

PEARL, Mis. - On a night when their opponents received their championship rings, the Biscuits (1-0) beat the Mississippi Braves (0-1), 5-1, on Opening Day at Trustmark Park. The Biscuits are now 7-11 on Opening Day all-time and have won each of their last four openers.

Greg Jones led off the game with a single against Mississippi starter William Woods (0-1), and then stole second, but was left stranded on third in the top of the first. Taj Bradley made his Double-A debut for the Biscuits, and the 21-year-old worked a one-two-three bottom of the first, striking out Luke Waddell and Jesse Franklin V for his first two Double-A strikeouts.

Niko Hulsizer singled to begin the top of the second and then stole second after reaching first. Blake Hunt then looped an RBI-double down the left field line to plate the Biscuits first run of 2022 and made it 1-0 Montgomery. In the next at-bat, Brett Wisely launched a two-run home run off the right field foul pole and made it a 3-0 game.

Bradley retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing back-to-back singles to Jefrey Ramos and Michael Harris II. The 21-year-old righty then got Waddell to pop out to second to end the inning and keep it a 3-0 contest.

Bradley retired the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth before serving up a solo home run to Drew Lugbauer that made it 3-1. Trevor Brigden (1-0) came on in relief and worked a one-two-three bottom of the fifth after Bradley's four innings. Brigden then struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, getting Waddell, Franklin V, and Hendrik Clementina-all swinging.

Evan Reifert struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh, and then Alan Strong pitched a scoreless eighth. Austin Shenton ripped a two-out, two-run double to right to make it 5-1 in the top of the ninth before Justin Sterner closed things out in the ninth to seal the victory.

The Biscuits will aim to stay undefeated on Saturday when Jayden Murray takes on Darius Vines at 6:05 PM.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2021 with a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Opening Night with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 PM.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW!

on Wednesday, April 13; Biscuits-Themed Hat Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday

on Thursday, April 14; Ladies Night on Friday, April 15; The Nine Night & MAX Fireworks

on Saturday, April 16; and Easter Egg Hunt with Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 17.

