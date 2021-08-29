Biscuits Take Care of Barons, 8-4

August 29, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits (54-47) hit for a team cycle in the top of the first inning and went on to beat the Birmingham Barons (54-47), 8-4, in Sunday night's series finale at Regions Field. The Biscuits are once again tied for second place in the Double-A South with the Barons with 18 games to play in the regular season.

After rain delayed the start of the game one hour and 11 minutes, Johan Dominguez (1-1) started on the hill against the Biscuits for the second time this week, and the right-hander allowed a lead-off triple off the wall in left to Greg Jones to begin the game. Xavier Edwards then swatted an RBI-single to left in the next at-bat to make it 1-0 Biscuits. Then Jonathan Aranda muscled a double to left, and then Ruben Cardenas clobbered a three-run home run to left and made it 4-0 Biscuits as the Butter and Blue completed the team cycle in the top of the first before an out had been recorded.

The Barons would pull a run back in the bottom of the first thanks to a Craig Dedelow sac fly off Biscuits starter Alex Valverde. Dominguez worked a one-two-three top of the second, striking out one to run his total to three. Valverde kept the Barons off the board in the bottom of the second, and Dominguez did the same to the Biscuits in the top of the third.

Valverde hit Jameson Fisher with a pitch and allowed a two-out single to Carlos Perez, but still struck out the side in a scoreless bottom of the third, tallying his only three strikeouts of the game.

Niko Hulsizer flexed a solo home run to right-center to begin the top of the fourth, and Jim Haley followed that up later in the inning with a two-run shot of his own to left to make it a 7-1 game.

Chris Muller, who was activated from the Injured List on Sunday after battling a shoulder issue, allowed an RBI-single to Jagger Rusconi in the bottom of the fourth in relief of Valverde, which made it a 7-2 contest. A Jones error at shortstop then led to a couple more runs in the same inning, making it 7-4.

Alec Hansen walked a pair and allowed a single in the top of the fifth, but still struck out the side and kept it a three-run game. Tanner Dodson pitched a one-two-three bottom of the fifth for the Biscuits. Jake Elliott then pitched a scoreless top of the sixth for Birmingham, and Dodson spun another one-two-three bottom of the sixth.

After Caleb Freeman pitched a scoreless top of the seventh for the Barons, Adrian De Horta did the same thing for the Biscuits in the bottom of the seventh. Moises Gomez ripped a solo home run to left in the eighth for the game's final run, as Cristofer Ogando wrapped things up with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on August 31 at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, September 1; Board Game Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, September 2; HBCU Night on Friday, September 3; Take Me Out to the Ballgame Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 4; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 5.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.