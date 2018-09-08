Biscuits Survive, Even Series, 10-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - With their backs against the wall, the Biscuits (2-2) rose from the ashes in a major way, clubbing four home runs en route to a 10-7 victory over the Jackson Generals (2-2) in Game 4 of the 2018 Southern League North Division Championship Series on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium to save their season and even the best-of-five series at two games apiece. The win forces a decisive Game 5 on Sunday at 5:05 PM CT which will determine the North Division representative in the 2018 Southern League Championship Series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Current Southern League Pitcher of the Week, Benton Moss (1-0), got the start for the Biscuits, and while it wasn't a vintage performance from the righty, the 25-year-old did enough to keep Montgomery in the game, tossing seven innings of five-run ball, surrendering 10 hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in the victory.

Lucius Fox, who had been hitless in his first 10 at-bats this postseason, opened the scoring in the second with a two-out, two-run triple off Jackson starter, Emilio Vargas (0-1) to make it 2-0 Biscuits. A Domingo Leyba sac fly was all the Generals would get in the top of the third, leaving the bases loaded after a spectacular running catch in the gap by Biscuits right fielder Jesus Sanchez.

In the bottom of the third, Mike Brosseau (two-run home run) and Jesus Sanchez (solo home run) went back-to-back to put Montgomery up, 5-1, and a David Rodriguez solo blast later in the inning made it 6-1. Saturday night was the first time all year that the Biscuits had gone back-to-back, and the three home runs were the most hit in any one inning this season.

The Generals would storm back with a three-run fourth against Moss that cut the deficit to 6-4, but then a Brett Sullivan home run, and a David Rodriguez RBI-double increased the Biscuit lead to 8-4 in the fifth. Kevin Medrano launched a towering home run over the right field wall in the sixth before the Biscuits countered with a Dalton Kelly RBI-single in the same inning.

Jackson would make it a 9-7 ballgame with back-to-back RBI-singles in the eighth off Travis Ott and Curtis Taylor from Medrano and Leyba, but a Sullivan RBI-fielder's choice in the bottom half made it 10-7, and Taylor took care of the rest, allowing two baserunners, but striking out the side in the ninth to help the Biscuits survive another day. The Biscuits tallied 15 hits in the win, while the Generals weren't far behind with 14, in what was a slugfest of a Game 4.

The Biscuits will play their third-ever Game 5 in team history and first one at home on Sunday night against the Generals at 5:05 PM CT with a trip to the Southern League Championship Series on the line.

