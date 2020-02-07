Biscuits Serve Special Blend of Promotions in the Year of Chicken

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits are excited to announce the 2020 Year of Chicken promotional calendar featuring 29 giveaways, 23 MAX Fireworks shows, and more community involvement!

The 2020 70 game home slate for the Biscuits begins with Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on Wednesday April 15th at 6:35. Opening Night will feature a Rally Chicken Towel Giveaway and postgame MAX Fireworks Show.

Fans can continue to enjoy MAX Fireworks each Friday Night throughout the season with the addition of the new Ladies Night presented by At Home. "It is important for us to keep things fresh at the ballpark" said General Manager, Mike Murphy. "The Year of Chicken brings new food items, new merchandise, and new ballpark characters, and it also brings a new weekly promotion that will last beyond 2020". As a part of the Ladies Night promotion each Friday, women will be able to enter to win prizes from businesses throughout the River Region. MAX Fireworks will also be featured following Saturday home games and on a special Lil' Crumbs presented by Alabama Power display on Sunday, September 6th. The popular Dueling MAX Fireworks Show will be brought back to celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd featuring a sleeve cooler giveaway.

Sundays will be highlighted by new start times with the 3:33 Vance Law Firm First Pitch. These 3:33 Sunday game times will remain consistent throughout the season. Sundays will continue to be family focused with dog friendly Bark in the Park promotions and Lil' Crumbs Giveaways. The Biscuits will bring back the popular Kids Replica Jersey presented by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama on July 12th and the Kids Backpack on August 9th. Other giveaways will include a Monty Night Light, Train Toothbrush Holder presented by Dentistry for Children, and a Jersey Lunch Box presented by the Alabama Cattlemen's Association.

After winning the Southern League's Patriot Award for the past 3 seasons, the Biscuits continue to pack the promotional calendar with Military themed dates and recognitions. On each WOW! Military Wednesday the team will honor and recognize individuals through a Military Spotlight. On April 16th the Biscuits will host Aviation Night featuring a t-shirt giveaway and will partner with a variety of organizations through the Air and Space Show coming to Maxwell Air Force Base. One of the highlights each year on the Biscuits schedule is Military Appreciation Night which will take place on Friday May 1st. This night will be capped with postgame MAX Fireworks and an appearance by the Human Cannonball, David "The Bullet" Smith Jr.

T-Shirt Thursdays will return to Riverwalk Stadium with 12 unique designs for the first 1,000 fans 15 and older each Thursday. "T-Shirt Thursday has become one of our more popular promotions" said Murphy, "We can't wait to unveil this season's designs in the coming weeks". Other adult giveaways include a NASCAR Night Hat presented by the U.S. Air Force, a Brendan McKay Two-Way bucket hat presented by Gipson's Tire Pros, and on July 11th a Year of Chicken Bobble Head.

July 11th, International Chicken Day, will be one of many nights when the Biscuits celebrate people, cultures, and communities in the River Region. These nights include MGM Chamber Night, Clanton Community Night with a Peach Tribute, Great Achievements Night, and Korean Heritage Night to name a few. The Biscuits will also recognize non-profit organizations, Joy to Life, March of Dimes, and AKEEP through theme nights and specialty Jersey Auctions.

The 2020 season will culminate on September 3rd through 7th with a full Fan Appreciation Weekend. This will feature a fan designed t-shirt giveaway, fan selected MAX Firework theme, a Trip Giveaway, Lil' Crumbs presented by Alabama Power MAX Firework Show, and Fan Appreciation Day on Labor Day at 12:05.

Wednesday April 15th kicks off the 17th season at Riverwalk Stadium as the Biscuits take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group ticket offerings are available by visiting BiscuitsBaseball.com or calling the Biscuits front office at 334-323-BALL.

