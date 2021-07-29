Biscuits Score Early and Late to Top Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - Despite a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (26-47) were unable to overcome eight early runs by the Montgomery Biscuits (40-31) in a 13-5 defeat. The loss snaps the Shuckers' season best seven-game winning streak.

Montgomery capitalized on early base runners in the top of the first inning as the first three batters reached on two singles and a walk. RHP Lucas Erceg (L, 0-3) struck out Cal Stevenson for the first out, but Niko Hulsizer followed with a grand slam to left, putting the Biscuits up 4-0.

The Biscuits would yet again put four runs on the board in the top of the third inning, driving in runs on two sacrifice flies and two RBI singles, extending their advantage to 8-0.

Biloxi got back into the game with a big inning of their own in the bottom of the fourth. David Fry and Alexander Palma singled to start the frame and Luis Castro drove in Fry with a double to left field. Chad Spanberger then worked a walk to load the bases before Brent Diaz drove in another run. RHP Mikey York (W, 2-0) entered the game and uncorked a wild pitch, allowing a run to score. Cam Devanney then singled up the middle, plating two more to bring the Shuckers within three at 8-5.

The Shuckers were able to put a man on base in the fifth and sixth inning but were unable to draw any closer against RHP Calvin Faucher (S, 1) in the final three frames. Montgomery added another run in the top of the seventh, two in the eighth and two more in the ninth to secure a 13-5 win.

Biloxi continues their series against the Biscuits on Thursday night. RHP Jesus Castillo (2-5, 5.14) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Biscuits' LHP Jacob Lopez (NR) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

