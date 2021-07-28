Biscuits Punish Shuckers, 13-5

BILOXI, Mis. - The Biscuits (40-31) started hot, cooled off, and then ended hot, in a 13-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (26-47) on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

After a 30-minute weather delay, Lucas Erceg (0-3) took the mound for the Shuckers, and the right-hander ran into some early trouble loading the bases with nobody out. After striking out Cal Stevenson, Niko Hulsizer stepped up to the plate and walloped a grand slam over the left field wall to make it 4-0 Biscuits. The grand slam was Hulsizer's second in 13 games for the Biscuits this season, and Montgomery's fifth grand slam of the year, as well as their fourth against Biloxi in 2021.

Biscuits starter Easton McGee looked sharp early, striking out a pair as part of a one-two-three inning. The Biscuits tacked on four more runs in the top of the third against Bubba Derby courtesy of a couple sac flies from Seaver Whalen and Xavier Edwards, and a couple of RBI-singles from Jake Palomaki and Jonathan Aranda to make it an 8-0 game.

McGee retired the first eight batters he faced before walking Ryan Aguilar and Mitch Longo back-to-back in the third inning. McGee did not allow a hit through his first three scoreless innings, but hit a wall in the fourth, allowing a couple runs without recording an out and departing the game with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Mikey York (2-0) came on for McGee, and the righty served up three runs-all charged to McGee-to make it an 8-5 contest as the Shuckers brought 10 batters to the plate in a lengthy bottom of the fourth. York worked a scoreless fifth and sixth, however, before handing things over to Calvin Faucher, and the Biscuits added their ninth run on an Xavier Edwards' fielder's choice in the seventh.

Faucher pitched a scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth to earn a save, as the Biscuits tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth on a double steal and a wild pitch to make it 11-5. They added two more runs to make it 13-5 in the ninth thanks to a Brice Turang throwing error and a Stevenson RBI-single.

The Biscuits will try to make it two in a row against Shuckers on Thursday when Jacob Lopez makes his Double-A debut against Jesus Castillo (2-5) at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a seven-game series against the Tennessee Smokies starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, August 3 at 6:35 PM CT. The rest of the first series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 4; National IPA Day with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 5; 15th Anniversary of Talladega Nights featuring a NASCAR Hat Giveaway presented by U.S. Air Force on Friday, August 6; Tide & Tiger Night presented by I-92 WLWI & 95.1 The Fox with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 7; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 8.

