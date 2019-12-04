Biscuits DiBella to be Inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the 2020 class of inductees including Montgomery Biscuits CEO and Managing Partner Lou DiBella.

"We are extremely proud and excited for our great leader and close friend to be receiving this honor." said Biscuits President Parney Parnell.

Recognized for his great contributions to the sport of Boxing. DiBella was Vice President in Charge of Programming at HBO from 1989-2000 and was the creative force behind the Boxing After Dark series as well as KO Nation. Following his time at HBO Lou established DiBella Entertainment, promoting boxing stars including Bernard Hopkins, Sergio Martinez, Jermain Taylor, and Alabama native Deontay Wilder.

"I'm humbled and I'm truly grateful for this recognition, an affirmation that I gave my best to the sport I love." Said DiBella.

