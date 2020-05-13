Biscuits Charitable Foundation and Bama-Q TV to Stream Community Fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday May 23rd Riverwalk Stadium will host "Burgers Up!", a live steaming burger cook-off to raise money for Covid-19 Relief. The Biscuits Charitable foundation has teamed up with Bama-Q TV to create an event where chefs and cook teams can battle for burger supremacy and raise funds and awareness for frontline workers in our community.

"We have been itching to get out and help those being impacted in our community" said Biscuits GM, Mike Murphy, "This event is a fun way for us to give back to health care workers, first responders, and restaurant workers in our community."

To ensure proper social distancing each team will be set up on a base with a Blue Rhino Razor Griddle and challenged to build their best burger featuring Wagyu Beef donated by Hassle Cattle. Burgers will be judged by members of the local restaurant community, Bama-Q cook teams, and the Alabama Cattleman's Association.

The event will be live streamed through various Facebook channels including Bama-Q and Biscuits Baseball. It will also be available to viewers on Bama-Q TV and The Pride Outdoor Networks on Roku and Amazon FireTV.

"Bama-Q is always happy to help out our local community and showcasing some culinary talent." said Mike Smith, Executive Producer of Bama-Q.

Fans and viewers will be able to donate and bid on auction items during the event through the Live Source App. Auction items include Biscuits experiences and memorabilia and Bama-Q merchandise.

In conjunction with the "Burgers Up!" Fundraiser the Biscuits Charitable Foundation will partner with the Alabama Cattleman's Association to donate meals to health care and first responders on Friday May 22nd.

For more information on this event visit www.BiscuitsBaseball.com and www.bama-q.tv. Follow the Biscuits on social media for updates on all future Biscuits events.

