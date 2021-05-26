Biscuits Blank M-Braves on Wednesday, 3-0

PEARL, MS - For only the second time this season, the Mississippi Braves were shut out by the opposition, dropping Wednesday night's game to the Montgomery Biscuits, 3-0, at Trustmark Park. The Braves drop to 1-1 in the series and 4-4 over the homestand.

Each team struggled to take advantage of scoring opportunities in game two of the six-game set, with the M-Braves (8-12) stranding nine on base and finishing 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and the Biscuits (8-11) leaving 12 on base and finishing 2-for-11.

Hayden Deal worked three fantastic innings before loading the bases in the fourth and using 30+ pitches. Deal escaped the jam with no runs scoring thanks to a bases-loaded strikeout of Kaleo Johnson. Deal worked 4.0 scoreless innings in his fourth start, giving up just two hits while walking one, hitting two batters, and striking out five in the no-decision.

Sean McLaughlin (L, 2-1) was the first of five M-Braves relievers used on Wednesday night. The Biscuits got three-straight hits with one out and went ahead 1-0. They increased the lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning when Chris Nunn walked Cal Stevenson to start the inning, then Seaver Whalen brought him home via a triple. Nunn was aided by a double play and strikeout to avoid more runs scoring.

Montgomery upped the lead to 3-0 in the eighth inning on a pinch-hit single from Dillon Paulson off of Matt Withrow.

The M-Braves put a leadoff hitter on base in four innings, but couldn't capitalize. The six hits came from three different M-Braves with multi-hit games. Trey Harris led the offense by reaching base four times, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks. Shea Langeliers was 2-for-4 and Riley Unroe finished 2-for-4 as well.

Troy Bacon gave up two hits in the ninth, but a pair of stellar defensive plays to help his cause kept the Biscuits from scoring. Bacon hasn't allowed a run in each of his first seven appearances and 10.1 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. The former Mississippi State commit is also leading the club in appearances.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Biscuits and Braves will meet on Thursday night for game three of the six-game set. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. RHP Victor Vodnik (0-1, 2.57) will get the ball for the M-Braves against RHP Caleb Sampen (0-1, 8.44) for Montgomery.

