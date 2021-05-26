Biscuits Blank M-Braves, 3-0

PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (8-11) snapped a three-game losing skid with their first shutout win of the year, blanking the Mississippi Braves (8-12), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

Tommy Romero made his first start for the Biscuits since May 12, and impressed, fanning four over two shutout innings. Romero then handed the reins to southpaw Faustino Carrera (1-1) who also pitched well in the bulk role, going 4.1 scoreless in relief.

The Biscuits offense was held scoreless through the first four innings by Mississippi starter Hayden Deal, but finally broke the deadlock in the fifth with a Rene Pinto RBI-single off reliever Sean McLaughlin (2-1) to make it 1-0.

An inning later, after a walk to Cal Stevenson, Seaver Whalen delivered an RBI-triple into the right-center field gap to double the Biscuits lead to 2-0. Dillon Paulson would add a pinch-hit RBI-single in the eighth, and after Jordan Brink worked 1.1 scoreless innings, Ivan Pelaez came on to notch his fifth save of the year, getting the game's final four outs to put the proverbial cherry on top to the Biscuits first shutout victory of the season.

The Biscuits will try to make it back-to-back victories over the M-Braves on Thursday when RHP Caleb Sampen (0-1) takes on RHP Victor Vidnik (0-1) at 6:35 PM CT.

