Biscuits Announce Jack Sadighian as New Broadcaster

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits are excited to announce Jack Sadighian as the new "Voice of the Biscuits" for the upcoming 2024 season. He will call all 138 Biscuits' games on WMSP Sports Radio 740 AM, milb.com/montgomery, and the MiLB First Pitch app. Sadighian joins Montgomery after spending the last two seasons with the Southern League's Mississippi Braves' (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) broadcast team.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on this role," Sadighian said. "I can't thank the Biscuits' front office enough for the opportunity, and I am extremely excited to become part of a great organization that I've admired during my time in the league. I'm looking forward to a great season of Biscuits baseball!"

Sadighian becomes the sixth "Voice of the Biscuits" and follows Chris Adams-Wall, who joined the Tampa Bay Rays radio broadcast team in June. Adams-Wall spent seven and a half seasons with Montgomery and is the longest tenured broadcaster in franchise history.

"Jack's broadcast ability, energy, and passion will be great for our fans and game broadcasts, " said Biscuits' General Manager Michael Murphy. "We couldn't be happier to have him as a part of the Biscuits' organization."

Sadighian enters his third season in professional baseball. He spent the previous two seasons with the Mississippi Braves as the Media & Broadcast Coordinator and joined Chris Harris on the radio broadcasts. Sadighian also serves as a play-by-play broadcaster on the SEC, ACC and ESPN family of networks for several colleges including Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Mercer and others.

Sadighian graduated from the University of Georgia in December 2021 and earned the prestigious WSB radio award, which honors the most outstanding student broadcaster in the state of Georgia.

He made stops in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Wareham Gatemen in 2021 and California Collegiate League with the San Luis Obispo Blues in 2019. In Wareham, Sadighian appeared on NESN as a play-by-play broadcaster for the network's coverage of the league. He also broadcasted for Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia while in college.

Sadighian was born in Chicago and raised in metro Atlanta. He married his high school sweetheart Emma in March of 2023.

Tickets are on sale now for the 20th annual season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits home opener is scheduled for April 9 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) at Trustmark Park.

