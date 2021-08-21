Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed
August 21, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Game five of a six-game series between the Biscuits and Mississippi Braves was postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 PM CT with Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park.
After Sunday's doubleheader, the Biscuits will hit the road for a six-game series at the Birmingham Barons beginning on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:05 PM CT.
The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on August 31 at 6:35 PM CT.
The rest of the series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, September 1; Board Game Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, September 2; HBCU Night on Friday, September 3; Take Me Out to the Ballgame Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 4; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 5.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from August 21, 2021
- M-Braves, Biscuits Postponed on Saturday Night in Montgomery - Mississippi Braves
- Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Saturday, August 21 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:05 PM CT: Riverwalk Stadium - Mississippi Braves
- Biloxi Announces Final Set of Promotions for September - Biloxi Shuckers
- M-Braves Sweep Doubleheader on Friday, Claim Another Series - Mississippi Braves
- Wahoos Hold Shuckers to Two Hits; Lose 4-1 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- M-Braves Sweep Biscuits in Doubleheader - Montgomery Biscuits
- Four-Run Sixth Pushes Shuckers to 4-1 Win over Wahoos - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed
- M-Braves Sweep Biscuits in Doubleheader
- Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed
- M-Braves Top Biscuits, 7-3
- Biscuits Fall in Opener to M-Braves, 9-3