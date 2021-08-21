Biscuits and M-Braves Postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Game five of a six-game series between the Biscuits and Mississippi Braves was postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 PM CT with Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park.

After Sunday's doubleheader, the Biscuits will hit the road for a six-game series at the Birmingham Barons beginning on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on August 31 at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, September 1; Board Game Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, September 2; HBCU Night on Friday, September 3; Take Me Out to the Ballgame Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 4; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 5.

