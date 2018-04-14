Biscuits and Barons Postponed
April 14, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits were rained out in the fourth game of their series against the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night at Regions Field.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 15 beginning at 1:30 PM CT.
The Biscuits will travel back home to Montgomery where they will open up a five-game series with the Tennessee Smokies beginning on Monday night, April 16 at 6:35 PM.
