Birthday Party Bookings Begin January 10th

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages for the 20th Anniversary Season of Ducks baseball will go on sale to the general public Thursday, January 10th, at 10:00 a.m. Fans seeking to host a birthday party with the Ducks in 2019 should call (631) 940-3825 or email groups@liducks.com at that time for the best availability.

"Each year, parents have provided a lot of positive feedback about our birthday party packages," says team Vice President of Sales and Operations John Wolff. "With unique experiences, goodies for all and affordable pricing, this is a perfect way to celebrate any child's birthday."

After debuting to rave reviews in 2018, Birthday Party Packages will continue to include several outstanding refreshments. Each party package features 10 Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 10 bags of Herr's chips, 10 birthday cupcakes, 10 Pepsi beverages, and 10 Kona Ice frozen ice treat vouchers.

Additionally, all birthday parties with the Ducks include (all items subject to change):

-10 box seat game tickets (great seating location)

-An opportunity for the birthday boy/girl to join QuackerJack on top of the dugout as the crowd sings "Happy Birthday"

-The birthday boy/girl's name announced over the public address system and displayed on the scoreboard

-One commemorative T-shirt for the birthday child

-One autographed baseball for the birthday child and nine Ducks souvenir logo baseballs for guests

-10 passes to the popular Target Toss inflatable attraction

Members of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, can enjoy an exclusive pre-sale to book their birthday party. Kids Club members are permitted to reserve their party package on Wednesday, January 9th, at 10:00 a.m. To become a member of the Kids Club and take advantage of this special benefit, please CLICK HERE or call (631) 940-3825, ext. 102 today.

