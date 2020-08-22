Birthday Boys Power Dogs to Series-Evening Win

Rosemont, Ill. - K.C. Hobson and Logan Moore both celebrated their 30th birthdays on Saturday - and did so with home runs. Hobson hammered a three-run bomb in the fifth inning, with Moore adding a solo shot in the sixth inning, in a 6-5 Dogs win. In spite of the Saints out-hitting the Dogs by eight, Chicago's three home runs - Harrison Smith also added a big fly - did enough damage to even the weekend series at one game apiece.

A pair of Jake's bookended the Dogs' pitching performance in the win. Jake Dahlberg delivered six quality innings, and Jake Cousins struck out four to fend off a furious St. Paul rally and seal the win. The Saints scored three runs in the eighth inning to pull to within a run, but Cousins responded by tallying the final five outs.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg

Losing Pitcher: RHP Ryan Zimmerman

Save: RHP Jake Cousins

Star of the Game: RHP Jake Cousins. Cousins entered the game with two men on and one out in the eighth inning, with St. Paul having narrowed the Dogs' lead to 6-4. Cousins fell victim to an error, which plated another Saints' run, but then proceeded to strike out four of the final six batters, earning the save.

Extra Bite: Of the Dogs' league-leading 69 home runs, 63 of them have come against right-handed pitching. Each of their three home runs on Saturday were off of RHP Ryan Zimmerman.

