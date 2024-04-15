Birmingham's Ray Pack Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

April 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The SPHL on Monday announced that Ray Pack of the Birmingham Bulls is the recipient of the 2023-2024

SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award. The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Currently, in his 15th season in professional hockey, Pack began his career with the ECHL Birmingham Bulls in 1993 as assistant equipment manager. He joined the Cincinnati Cyclones of the IHL for the 1994- 95 season before returning to Birmingham from 1995-2001.

Pack returned to the Bulls for the 2018-19 season, winning his first Equipment Manager of the Year award.

Previous Equipment Manager of the Year Winners 2022-23

Jim Chesnut, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2021-22 Josh Eaves, Quad City Storm

2020-21 award not presented.

2019-20 Brian McQueen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen

2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi River Kings

2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths

2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears

2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings

2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths

The SPHL will announce the Athletic Trainer of the Year award later this afternoon.

