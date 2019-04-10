Birmingham's Ray Pack Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday that Ray Pack of the Birmingham Bulls is the recipient of the 2018-2019 SPHL Equip- ment Manager of the Year Award.

The winner was determined by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Ray began his career with the ECHL Birmingham Bulls in the 1993-94 season as an assistant equipment manager. He joined the Cincinnati Cyclones of the IHL for the 1994-95 season before returning to Birmingham as Equipment Manager from 1995-2001. Ray returned to the Bulls as Equipment Manager for the 2018-19 season.

