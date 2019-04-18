Birmingham's Parks and Hicks Win Season Awards

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Jamey Hicks of the Birmingham Bulls was selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Hicks led the Bulls to a 39-15-2 record for a total of 81 points. This season marked the second year that the Bulls have been a team in the SPHL. In just two seasons, Hicks helped an expansion team evolve into a team battling in the playoffs. This season, the head coach was also named the 2019 All-Star Coach for Team South. In his two seasons as coach, Hicks has an overall regular season record of 61-43-8.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (April 17, 2019) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced that Mavric Parks of the Birmingham Bulls was selected as the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

This season, Parks played an integral role in the Bull's success and helped the team secure a spot in the playoffs for the first time in the Bull's history. Parks led the league's goaltenders in wins (30), saves (1,300) and shutouts (6). He also had the best SV% (.933) and came in fourth among SPHL goalies for GAA (2.28).

Pensacola's Brian Billett finished second in the balloting.

