Birmingham's Jacob Barber Named SPHL Rookie of the Year

April 17, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday an- nounced that Jacob Barber of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the Rookie of the Year in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Knoxville's Eliot Grauer and Evansville's Tomas Sholl finished tied for second in the balloting.

Barber led all rookies in goals (24), assists (29 - tied), points (53), power play assists (12 - tied), game- winning goals (six) and shootout goals (five). Acquired from Peoria on January 23, the Dardenne Prairie, MO native was also second among first-year players with 166 shots.

SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners 2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls 2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings 2015-16 - John Lidgett, Hutnsville Havoc 2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths 2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths 2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers 2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz 2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones 2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones 2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz 2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals 2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.

