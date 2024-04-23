Birmingham's Hayden Stewart Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year
April 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broad- casters, and staff.
Stewart led SPHL goaltenders in minutes played (2324:29), while ranking second in wins (26), goals against average (2.14), save percentage (0.925), saves (1,028) and shutouts (four).
A native of Rockford, IL, Stewart established a new Bulls' franchise mark for goals against average, sur- passing the previous record of 2.28 set by Mavric Parks in the 2018-19 season.
Stewart joins Parks as the only two netminders in Birmingham's history to win the award.
Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners
2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts
2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc
2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham
Bulls 2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators
2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths
2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc
2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths
2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
