Birmingham's Hayden Stewart Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

April 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broad- casters, and staff.

Stewart led SPHL goaltenders in minutes played (2324:29), while ranking second in wins (26), goals against average (2.14), save percentage (0.925), saves (1,028) and shutouts (four).

A native of Rockford, IL, Stewart established a new Bulls' franchise mark for goals against average, sur- passing the previous record of 2.28 set by Mavric Parks in the 2018-19 season.

Stewart joins Parks as the only two netminders in Birmingham's history to win the award.

Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners

2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts

2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc

2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham

Bulls 2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators

2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths

2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc

2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths

2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

