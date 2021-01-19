Birmingham's Hayden Lavigne Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Hayden Lavigne of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 11-17.

On Friday, Lavigne led the Bulls to a 4-3 shootout win over Pensacola, stopping 42 of 45 shots in regulation and overtime and denying all eight Ice Flyers in the shootout. Lavigne made 18 saves in the second period alone as Pensacola outshot Birmingham 45-27 for the game.

Lavigne played four seasons for the University of Michigan, where he recorded a 31-26-7 record with six shutouts, a 2.91 gaa and a .903 save percentage. As a sophomore, Lavigne earned 2018 Big Ten Honorable Mention Team honors when he went 18-11-3 with three shutouts, a 2.81 gaa and .908 save percentage as he led the Wolverines to the Frozen Four. While at Michigan, Lavigne twice earned Academic All-Big Ten honors as a Movement Science major.

Also nominated: Rob Darrar, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Austin Plevy, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, 2a) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (1 gp, 1g, 1a)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.