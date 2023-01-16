Birmingham to Host Huntsville for Afternoon Puck Drop in Pelham

The Birmingham Bulls (18-9-1) host the Huntsville Havoc (17-9-1-1) this afternoon for our annual MLK Day game. This is the fourth meeting of the season for the two Alabama-based teams, where Huntsville is leading the series 2-1.

Birmingham is riding a four game winning streak into this afternoon's game and currently sits at #3 in the SPHL rankings with 37 points. With the regular season hitting its halfway point, the Bulls will aim to rack up as many points as possible in the weeks to come.

Sitting directly behind the Bulls at #4 is the Huntsville Havoc with 36 points. Huntsville has only won two of their last four games and has hopes of breaking this pattern with a big win over Birmingham. Regardless of their current struggle, Havoc goalie Nick Latinovich sits at #4 in the league with a 14-6-1 record and over 1,000 minutes in net this season.

The Return of #97

Bulls center Jordan Martin returns after an eight game loan to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. Martin is currently ranked at #4 for most power play goals in the league with six and has 22 points for the Bulls this season (10 goals, 12 assists). The Winnipeg-based forward eyes a big win for his first game back in the red and black.

Today's Game

Puck drop is this afternoon at 1 PM CST at the Pelham Civic Complex. You can grab your tickets at https://www.bullshockey.net and as always, we will see you guys at the Bull Pen!

-Show up early! The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free Bulls Mini Stick courtesy of WVTM 13!

