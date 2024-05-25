Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas Extended Highlights: United Football League
May 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Check out the best plays and moments as the Birmingham Stallions took on the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 9 of the 2024 UFL season!
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 25, 2024
- Brahmas Hand Birmingham First Loss in 18-9 Affair - UFL
- Stallions Suffers First Loss of Season - Birmingham Stallions
- Brahmas Take First in Conference, Hand Birmingham First Loss - San Antonio Brahmas
- Showboats Give Back at Alpha Omega Veterans Services - Memphis Showboats
- Renegade Defense Forces Four Turnovers, Seals Win over Battlehawks - Arlington Renegades
