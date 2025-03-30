Birmingham Stallions vs. D.C. Defenders Highlights: United Football League
March 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
Check out the best moments from this Week 1 UFL clash between the Birmingham Stallions and the D.C. Defenders.
#UFL #Stallions #Defenders Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Birmingham Stallions vs. D.C. Defenders Highlights | United Football League https://youtu.be/26dJXBqXvik
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Birmingham Stallions Drop Season Opener to D.C. Defenders, 18-11 - Birmingham Stallions
- Late Pick Six Thwarts Showboats Comeback Attempt - Memphis Showboats
- Panthers Best Showboats 26-12 in Season Opener - Michigan Panthers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
- Birmingham Stallions Drop Season Opener to D.C. Defenders, 18-11
- Stallions vs Defenders Game Preview
- Skip Holtz and JoJo Tillery Preview Stallions' Season Opener on Sunday
- Birmingham Stallions to Host Watch Party for Season Opener in D.C.
- 2025 Birmingham Stallions Announce Final Roster