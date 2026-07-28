Birmingham Stallions Safety Alex Cook Signs with Los Angeles Rams

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Birmingham Stallions safety Alex Cook has signed with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, the team announced today. He becomes the 26th UFL player to sign with an NFL club since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL campaign, and the first to sign from the Stallions. With Cook's signing, all eight UFL teams now have at least one player from their 2026 roster signed to an NFL club heading into training camp.

Cook joins former Stallions teammate K Harrison Mevis, who signed with the Rams after a successful 2025 campaign in Birmingham.

The six-foot, 195-pound defensive back completed a breakout spring season as a dynamic defensive anchor for the Stallions, finishing the UFL regular season with 45 total tackles (27 solo), 6 pass breakups, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery. His standard-setting campaign was highlighted by big plays, including a spectacular, one-handed interception that he returned for a 70 yards for a pick-six touchdown against the Gamblers on June 6. He added a 73-yard scoop-and-score on a backwards lateral he knocked out in Week 10 against the Columbus Aviators.

Cook's exceptional leadership and community engagement also earned him the prestigious honor as the Stallions' UFL Sportsman of the Year nominee, recognizing his character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play.

Prior to his standout season in Birmingham, the Sacramento, California native established a reputation for elite field vision and hard-hitting play at the collegiate and NFL levels. Cook was an influential team captain and All-Pac-12 defensive back for the Washington Huskies before signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He went on to log 10 game appearances in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 season and later spent time with the Chicago Bears organization.

The Stallions will retain the rights to Cook should he return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

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