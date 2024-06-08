Birmingham Stallions Conference Championship Postgame Press Conference: United Football League

June 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Check out the Birmingham Stallions' postgame press conference after winning the inaugural USFL Conference Championship by defeating the Michigan Panthers.

Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.