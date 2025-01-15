Birmingham Squadron vs. Windy City Bulls - Game Highlights
January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Snap Losing Streak with 100-95 Win over Greensboro Swarm - Iowa Wolves
- Herd Defeated by Knicks - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Complete Multiple Transactions - Greensboro Swarm
- Stockton Kings Announce Trade - Stockton Kings
- Ken Nugent to Become the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Minix Out for Season - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Complete Trade with Osceola Magic - Long Island Nets
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Acquire Justin Powell in Trade with Stockton Kings - Texas Legends
- Tshiebwe Records 30/20 Game as Stars Capture Victory over Stockton - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partner with Shoot 360
- Birmingham Exacts Revenge on Capital City in Game Two of Back-To-Back
- Squadron Fall to Go-Go in 2025 Home Opener
- Tonight's Squadron Game to Begin One Hour Earlier Due to Inclement Weather