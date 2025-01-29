Sports stats



Birmingham Squadron

Birmingham Squadron vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video


Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central