Birmingham Squadron vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Brooks Leads Squadron to Win at Cleveland - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Fall at Home - Cleveland Charge
- College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside - College Park Skyhawks
- Stockton Kings Acquire Jalen Thomas in Trade - Stockton Kings
- Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Santa Cruz Warriors Blow by the Blue, Powering Past Oklahoma City, 113-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Shine In Victory Over San Diego, 136-127 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.