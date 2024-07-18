Birmingham Legion FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Pinho's Late Goal Earns Birmingham Legion FC a Point Against FC Tulsa
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls to Memphis 901 FC
- Legion FC to Release Commemorative Birmingham Kit Before Saturday, April 27th Game against Memphis 901 FC.
- Birmingham Legion Defeats Miami FC on the Road
- Birmingham Legion Advances to the US Open Cup Round of 32