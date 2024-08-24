Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Edward Kizza scored a pair of first half goals before EJ Johnson found the net in the second half as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium, earning Head Coach Bob Lilley the 400th victory of his legendary career.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.