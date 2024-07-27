Birmingham Legion FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Stefano Pinho scored a pair of goals while Tyler Pasher notched a goal and an assist after coming on as a second-half substitute as Birmingham Legion FC pulled away for a 3-0 victory against Orange County SC at Protective Stadium.

