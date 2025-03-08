Birmingham Legion FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Abdellatif Aboukoura and Zach Ryan each recorded a goal and assist as Loudoun United FC took a 3-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to open the 2025 USL Championship season.

