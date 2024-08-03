Birmingham Legion FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Mamadou Dieng and Michee Ngalina scored inside the final 20 minutes as Hartford Athletic rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium after Enzo Martinez and Dawson McCartney had staked the hosts to a two-goal halftime lead.
