Birmingham Legion FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Goals by Dawson McCartney and Stefano Pinho saw Birmingham Legion FC rally from a first-half deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Protective Stadium and snap a two-game losing streak.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
