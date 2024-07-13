Birmingham Legion FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Goals by Dawson McCartney and Stefano Pinho saw Birmingham Legion FC rally from a first-half deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Protective Stadium and snap a two-game losing streak.

