Birmingham Bulls Set Doubleheader with Auburn Basketball

Birmingham, AL - The Birmingham Bulls Hockey Team would like to announce that on April 6th, 2019 they will be hosting a Watch Party Double Header for Auburn Men's Basketball Final Four appearance. The Birmingham Bulls versus Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey game will follow at the conclusion of the basketball game.

The gates will open at 4:45 p.m. and the $10 admission ticket for the Bull's game will grant you access for the basketball game.

"Congratulations to the Auburn Tigers for making the Final Four. They'll be playing at 5:00 and we'll play immediately following their game. A $10 double header, it just doesn't get better than that!"

- Bulls Managing Partner, Art Clarkson

