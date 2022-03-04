Birmingham Bulls Game Day

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls return to home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex tonight, March 4th, for Educator Appreciation Night! The Bulls are hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the second home game in a row. The Ice Flyers defeated the Bulls in Birmingham last week with a final score of 4-2.

Photo: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey

Birmingham Bulls

Record: 13-25-4

Last 10 games: 5-5-0-0

Home Record: 8-12-1-0

Streak: 0-2 in their last two games.

Last game against Pensacola: February 25th, 2022. 4-2 final (Pensacola W).

Birmingham vs. Pensacola this season: 2-7-1-0

Top Scorers:

Carson Rose. 15 goals. 13 assists. 28 total points.

Colton Fletcher. 10 goals. 15 assists. 25 total points.

Mike Davis. 11 goals. 13 assists. 24 total points.

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Record: 21-15-5-1

Last 10 games: 6-3-1-0

Away Record: 10-8-3-1

Streak: 1-1 in their last two games.

Last game against Birmingham: February 25th, 2022. 4-2 final (Pensacola W).

Pensacola vs. Birmingham this season: 8-2-0-0

Top Scores:

Weiland Parrish. 13 goals. 31 assists. 44 total points.

Marcus Russell. 14 goals. 28 assists. 42 total points.

Brennan Blaszczak. 24 goals. 13 assists. 37 total points.

