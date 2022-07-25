Birmingham Bulls Announce First Signing for 2022-2023 Season

Birmingham, AL - The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce Hayden Stewart as their first signing of the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Stewart returns to Birmingham for his third season in the Magic City. Stewart has appeared in 49 games for Birmingham compiling a record of 18-25-5, that has included three shutout victories for the Bulls and a save percentage of .905. Overall, Hayden Stewart has been in the net for 78 games in the SPHL and has seen multiple call-ups to the ECHL and AHL. "It's a true testament to his hard work and abilities", noted Craig Simchuk. "He is one of the hardest working players that I have ever met." Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk could not be more excited for the veteran goaltender to be returning to the organization. "The backbone of our team. He's a leader on and off the ice. He wears the Bulls uniform proudly and exemplifies exactly what the Bulls logo means."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022-2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

