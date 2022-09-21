Birmingham Announces Signing of Alex Cohen

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Alex Cohen to the team for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Cohen returns to the Magic City after appearing in nineteen games for the organization last season. The twenty-four-year-old notched nine points for the Bulls last season, scoring four goals and assisting on five more. Craig Simchuk is excited about the return of Alex Cohen to the red and black.

"Alex has been working his butt off all summer long on and off of the ice. We are anxious and ready to see how he performs. He has a lot of raw talent, and with nineteen professional games under his belt, we are excited and ready to have him back here in Birmingham."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

