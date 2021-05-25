Birds Win Series Opener over Salem

For the first time this season, Myrtle Beach won a series-opening game on the road as the Pelicans moved past Salem 5-3 on Tuesday night. The win gets the Birds one game closer to .500 at 9-10, while the Red Sox fall to 11-8 on the season.

It was a spectacular night for the Myrtle Beach batting lineup, as the Pelicans racked up 13 hits in the victory. Pablo Aliendo (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) tallied his first RBIs of the season and Yohendrick Pinango (2-4, 2B, R) extended his team-best six-game hitting streak with a single and a double in the contest. Matt Mervis (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) blasted his second home run of the season while Edmond Americaan (2-5, R) and Jacob Wetzel (2-4, RBI, R) also turned in solid showings at the plate.

In his first start since throwing four hitless innings a week ago, Richard Gallardo took the mound and pitched a season-high 4.2 innings with three earned runs off six hits. The win went to reliever Jose Albertos (2-1), who faced seven batters and retired six with three strikeouts. Bailey Reid would earn the two-inning save with two hits allowed and two strikeouts in his appearance. It was his team-leading third save of the season.

As a team, the Red Sox totaled eight hits, with Matthew Lugo (2-4, 2B) and Wil Dalton (2-4, 2 RBI) leading the group. Salem threw three pitchers with Jorge Rodriguez (2-2) taking the loss after pitching four innings in relief, with three earned runs off seven hits.

For the third time in four games, the Pelicans took the lead early with a run in the opening frame. Americaan led off the game with a liner to right that got down for a single, and Pinango came up two batters later and got his hitting streak out of the way with a single that advanced Americaan to third. After Mervis flew out to shallow center, Wetzel came up and grounded a ball to second, where Nick Yorke had trouble with it and was charged with the error as Americaan came home to score to put Myrtle Beach up 1-0.

The Red Sox evened the game in their half of the first after Jaxx Groshans kept the inning alive with a two-out double in the left-centerfield gap. Groshans was hit home with a Stephen Scott single up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.

The score stayed the same until the Salem half of the fourth inning. Nicholas Northcut singled to left field with one out, and Yorke followed with another single where both runners advanced an extra base to put runners on second and third against Gallardo. Dalton came up and continued the train with the third-straight single, knocking in Northcut and Yorke to put the Red Sox ahead 3-1. Salem would be held scoreless through the rest of the game.

The big inning was the top of the fifth for Myrtle Beach, as Pinango drew a one-out walk to reach base for the third time. He advanced to third after Mervis singled to right field, and was plated with a Wetzel RBI single up the middle. With two runners on, Ethan Hearn struck out swinging but Aliendo cashed in with a double to left field that brought both runners home and gave the Pelicans the lead back at 4-3. The two RBIs were the first of the season for Aliendo.

Myrtle Beach added insurance in the ninth inning with a solo home run from Mervis to right-center that clanked off the scoreboard. The home run was the second of the season for the Pelicans' first baseman and extended the Birds' lead to 5-3.

Bailey Reid kept the Red Sox quiet in the ninth inning with the tying run coming to the plate after Dalton singled, but Alex Erro lined out to Wetzel in right field to end the game.

Myrtle Beach and Salem will continue their series in Virginia with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night.

