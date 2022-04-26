'Birds Succumb in Walk-Off Fashion to 'Jackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.- For the third time in seven road games, the Delmarva Shorebirds were walked-off on, this time by the Augusta GreenJackets in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday afternoon at SRP Park.

The Shorebirds (5-11) managed to tie the game up late only to see the GreenJackets (8-8) swat a walk-off homer in the ninth inning.

The game was scoreless until the fourth. Cal Conley reached on an error for Augusta and then with two away was driven in on a Brandol Mezquita triple to make it 1-0 GreenJackets.

Delmarva tied the game in the eighth on a Davis Tavárez solo homer, his second of the season.

Augusta won it in the ninth when after Gerlado Quintero reached on an error to start the error, Conley belted a walk-off two-run homer, his third longball of the season, winning the game 3-1 for the GreenJackets.

Ben Dum (1-0) earned the win in relief for Augusta retiring every batter he faced over 1.2 innings, striking out one.

Carson Carter (0-2) suffered the loss for Delmarva after he failed to record an out in the ninth, being tagged with a hit and two runs (one earned).

Shane Davis danced around four walks in his start to fire four shutout innings for the Shorebirds. Davis struck out a season high six while allowing just one hit.

The Shorebirds and GreenJackets go at it again on Tuesday, April 26 at SRP Park for game two of the series. Daniel Federman (0-1, 7.71) is scheduled to toe the rubber for Delmarva against AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 6.00) for Augusta. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

