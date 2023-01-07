Birds Sink Hat Tricks for Sixth Straight Win

DANBURY, CT - The Carolina Thunderbirds picked up their sixth straight victory, and in the process handed the league's second-best team their first home loss of the season.

A courageous effort by a shorthanded Carolina club, who due to injuries and illness only started 10 forwards and 5 defensemen, ended in a 6-3 triumph over the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Gus Ford netted the only marker of the first period off the rush, beating Brian Wilson to the far side.

Danbury added two early in the second period, but the Thunderbirds were quick and swift to respond.

Josh Koepplinger banked a shot in off Wilson's blocker to tie the game, and then came a goal of the year candidate. Tucker Firth dangled through center, dropped off to Koepplinger, who left the puck for Rowe to do the rest. Rowe dusted a defender with a series of slick moves, and sniped one up high far side past Wilson to give Carolina the lead for good.

Joe Kennedy and Jan Salak buried goals of their own to finish off a four goal middle frame.

John Buttitta added an empty netter to seal the win late.

The Thunderbirds and Hat Tricks will battle once more on Saturday night to round out their 5 game season series, which is now tied at 2.

