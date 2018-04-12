'Birds Shut out at Lakewood for First Loss

April 12, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Delmarva Shorebirds saw their perfect start come to an end on Thursday night, falling 2-0 to the Lakewood BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park for their first loss of the season.

Will Stewart (2-0) earned the win for the BlueClaws (4-4) in their home opener, holding the Shorebirds (7-1) to just four singles over six scoreless innings. He walked none and struck out four.

Cameron Bishop (1-1) took the tough loss for Delmarva, allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings, the longest start for a Shorebird this season. He struck out six and did not issue a walk in his second quality start.

Luis Ramirez got the final out of the game, preserving the Lakewood clean sheet with his first save of the year.

In a game when baserunners were hard to come by for both teams, the Shorebirds had a scoring threat in the top of the third. Seamus Curran and Jean Carrillo strung together back-to-back singles and eventually made it to second and third on a groundout. With two down, though, Stewart got Mason McCoy to ground out to short to end the threat.

In the bottom of the third, Quincy Nieporte barely cleared the fence in left center for a solo home run, his first of the season, to break the ice for the BlueClaws. Lakewood added one more in the fifth. Cole Stobbe led off with a double and got to third on a groundout, then Dalton Guthrie hoisted a sac fly into fifth, chasing home Stobbe to make it 2-0.

Stewart kept the Shorebirds at bay through six, then Jonathan Hennigan came out of the bullpen for perfect innings in the seventh and eighth.

In the ninth, Delmarva took advantage of wildness from Lakewood closer Kyle Dohy. Kirvin Moesquit and Mason McCoy led off with back-to-back walks and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. With the tying runs in scoring position, Dohy calmly shook it off, striking out Will Robertson and Ben Breazeale back-to-back. Right-hander Ramirez then came in to face Trevor Craport, who grounded into the shift on the left side to end the game.

Moesquit, Breazeale, Curran, and Carrillo had the only hits of the night for the Shorebirds, all singles.

Stobbe and Simon Muzziotti each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The loss brings and end to the best start in Shorebirds franchise history; Delmarva had never started 7-0 before this season. The team's best 14-game mark - a 13-1 stretch to begin the 1996 season - remains in the cards.

The Shorebirds will try and get back on track on Friday night against the BlueClaws. Matthias Dietz (1-0, 5.06) makes the start for Delmarva against Lakewood's Spencer Howard (0-1, 3.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer on the call.e10569b0dffa--

