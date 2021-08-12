'Birds Offense Silent in Loss to Hillcats

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds offense was held to a quiet murmur in a 5-1 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at the Bank of the James Stadium.

The loss for the Shorebirds (47-40) evens the series at two games apiece with the Hillcats (44-43).

Both starters dominated in the early going, as Jensen Elliott and Jaime Arias went pitch for pitch in a scoreless game through the fifth.

Willy Yahn finally broke the ice in the sixth with a solo homer, his first of the year with the Shorebirds, to start the scoring.

The Hillcats responded immediately though in the bottom of the sixth. Johnathan Rodriguez vaulted the Hillcats in front with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, before Alexfri Planez extended the lead with an RBI double later in the inning.

Andres Melendez put the game to bed with a two-run homer in the eighth, his fifth of the campaign, to make it 5-1 Hillcats.

Arias (7-3) earned the win for the Hillcats in a dominant start. He allowed just one run in six innings on three hits, striking out five.

Shane Davis (4-5) was saddled with the loss out of the bullpen for the Shorebirds. Davis allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in 1.2 frames, striking out one.

Jacob Forrester earned his first save of the campaign for Lynchburg with two scoreless innings, striking out one.

In his first start of the year for Delmarva, Jensen Elliott was superb, firing four shutout frames, while conceding just three hits and striking out five.

With the series now even, the Shorebirds look to gain the upper hand with the Hillcats on Friday, August 13. Griffin McLarty (1-6, 5.53) is set to take the ball for Delmarva against Lenny Torres (2-4, 4.85). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by Lynchburg.

