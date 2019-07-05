Birds Nine-Run Inning Secures Blowout Win

July 5, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD - It was the day after the Fourth of July, but the fireworks didn't stop for the Sioux Falls Canaries (22-23). They defeated the Sioux City Explorers (23-23) 16-2 on Friday in dominating fashion. The Birds scored nine runs in the eighth inning to secure the blowout win.

The Birds dominated from the beginning. In fact, they scored at least five runs in one inning, two times. They scored 16 runs on 18 hits. Andrew Ely was among the frontrunners in scoring opportunities. He went 3-for-5 with hit two home runs, a double and four RBIs on the night.

"I've been working on some things lately," Ely said. "Today they paid off."

Canaries starting pitcher Mark Seyler had a great start. He pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowed five hits, and only two earned runs which came on a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

It all started in the first inning. Burt Reynolds made his 2019 home debut for the Canaries. He started right where he left off. His RBI single put the Birds out front first.

In the fourth, the Birds brought 12 men to the plate, five scored, and Ely hit his first home run of the night. They also scratched one run across in the fifth. This made the score 7-0.

They weren't done scoring. In the eighth inning, 14 men came to the plate, nine runs scored, and the Canaries went back-to-back on home runs from Ely and Josh Rehwaldt. Every Canary had at least one hit in the game.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Saturday when they take on the Sioux City Explorers in game two of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:05 pm with first pitch scheduled for 5:45. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.