'Birds Look to Cool the "Hot" Hot Rods

July 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The IronBirds are heading into the second part of arguably their most difficult run of home games. With the departure of Hudson Valley, the Bowling Green Hot Rods will be making their way to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for the first time in their club's history. Bowling Green currently sits at the summit of the High - A East and is the only club to have reached 50 wins thus far this campaign. The IronBirds took two games from the six game series against Hudson Valley which. though not supremely ideal, leaves them still within striking distance at 8.5 games back in the North Division. With Bowling Green coming to town, it will be a test - but certainly one the IronBirds can pass.

Some notable pitching performances that took place over the last series were Drew Rom earning his 8th win of the year and Logan Gillaspie securing an impressive save. Garrett Stallings provided his own fireworks in conjunction with actual post game fireworks with a solid outing on Friday with 5 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts leading to a win. On the offensive side, newcomer Ramon Rodriguez has settled in nicely with a current average of .313 and a two homer performance this past Saturday. Jordan Westburg has had one of the most consistent bats and will look to add to his team leading 32 RBIs this series. It will be a great matchup on offense and defense for the 'Birds and it can be ensured that the Hot Rods are not taking this upcoming contest lightly. Get ready for some great baseball.

On Sunday, the IronBird's home season officially passed halfway. There is still a great deal of baseball to play throughout the summer and many things to look forward to. Tickets for upcoming fireworks nights are still available but moving quickly. And if you have not purchased your All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast tickets, you may want to act now because they will sell out!

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.