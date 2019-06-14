Birds Hit Three Home Runs in Win over Saltdogs

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (16-10) beat the Lincoln Saltdogs (14-14) 4-3 after a couple of solo home runs, a sacrifice fly and a great play to end the game.

The Saltdogs scored two runs before Canaries starting pitcher Taylor Hill even recorded an out. Christian Ibarra reached on an error by Jordan Ebert to leadoff the game. After Ivan Marin singled and Curt Smith doubled, the Saltdogs lead 2-0.

The Canaries answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning after Mike Hart sent a ball over the fence to cut the lead in half.

In the top of the second, Tyler Moore would add another run to the Saltdogs total but that was all they would score the rest of the game.

Just as the Canaries answered in the first, they answered again in the second. Alay Lago hit a home run which just cleared the fence in left bringing the Birds within one run again. That home run was Lago's second in as many days.

In the fourth, down by one run, Trae Santos stepped up to the plate and also homered for his second home run in two days tying the game at three.

The Birds took the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Graham Low and Brett Vertigan singled. This allowed Adrian Nieto to hit a deep fly ball to center field and score Low from third. The Birds took the 4-3 lead and were able to hang on until the end.

Hill ended up with the win after throwing six innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs but striking out six. Luis Pollorena came in to pitch in the eighth and struck out the side on 15 pitches.

"This is awesome," Pollorena said. "Every day someone new steps up and makes a play to get us going."

In the top of the ninth and runners on first a second, a ground ball dribbles through the hole into left field. Hart, with a strong throw, cut down DonAndre Clark at the plate to win the game.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Saturday, June 15 when they take on the Saldogs in game two of the series. The pre game show is scheduled for 5:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 6:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

